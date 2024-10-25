Canucks complete clever cap move with Brannstrom and Bains

Vancouver Canucks players Erik Brannstrom and Arshdeep Bains can turn around and come home after a one-day stay in Abbotsford.

That is, if they even went.

The Canucks completed a clever cap manoeuvre on Friday by recalling Brannstrom and Bains from the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. They were both sent down yesterday.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Erik Brännström and F Arshdeep Bains have been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2024

It was an obvious move to save a little money on the salary cap. The Canucks, who aren’t operating in LTIR for the first time in years, are looking to accrue as much space this season in the hopes of being able to add a significant piece at the trade deadline. Each team’s payroll is calculated daily, so by sending them down for a day, they’ll save a small amount on the cap.

Expect this to be an ongoing thing the Canucks do this season with waiver-exempt players.

Bains, who is in his third pro season, won’t require waivers in 2024-25. Brannstrom had to clear waivers to be sent to the AHL prior to the season but doesn’t require it now because he hasn’t been on the roster for 30 days or 10 games.

Bains makes $816,667 at the NHL level. The 23-year-old Surrey native earns much less, just $70,000 when he’s in the AHL.

Brannstrom, meanwhile, is on a one-way contract. That means the 25-year-old Swedish defenceman makes $900,000 regardless of if he’s in the NHL or the AHL. Because his salary is less than $1,150,000, NHL rules dictate that none of it counts against the cap when he’s in the minors.