How the Canucks are celebrating Black History at tonight's game

The Vancouver Canucks will celebrate Black History Month like they’ve never done before at tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena.

During warmup, the Canucks will be rocking their first-ever Black History-themed jerseys, designed by local Ghanaian-Canadian designer Jason Bempong, the creative director of local clothing brand Sleepless Mindz. The player-worn jerseys will be available for auction after the game on Vanbase.ca.

The Canucks are wearing their 1990’s black Flying Skate uniforms during the game, so their helmets, gloves, pants, and socks will be a closer match to Bempong’s design.

Introducing the #Canucks inaugural Black History Month warmup jersey designed by Jason Bempong, creative director of local clothing brand Sleepless Mindz.

The Canucks have also unveiled a limited edition Black History Month collection, with T-shirts, hoodies, and warm-up pucks for sale on Vanbase.ca and at the Team Store. Partial proceeds will be donated to the BC Black History Awareness Society.

Limited edition collection available in the Canucks Team Store tonight and online now celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth showcasing the design by @Sleeplessmindz. Partial proceeds from sales will be donated to BC Black History Awareness Society.

Claude Vilgrain, the first Black player to ever play for the Canucks, will be honoured pregame at the ceremonial faceoff. Vilgrain, who was born in Haiti and raised in Quebec City, suited up for the Canucks during the 1987-88 season. He also represented Canada at the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics.

"At 17, my first game in the Q in Montreal, they booed me told me to go back to Africa. I had my worst ever hockey game. I promised to never let that bother me again because this is my dream to be a hockey player"

– Former Canuck Claude Vilgrain

The Canucks will feature a number of special musical acts, with performances by local artists such as Sade Awele, Terell Safadi, Phase III Steel Band, DJ Floetic, and DJ Seb C.

Fans will be able to purchase food from Caribbean food truck Jamaican Mi Juicy outside of Rogers Arena on the North Plaza. Food stations will also be set up around the concourse, including BBABC, Naa Sheka Fashion, Ninandotoo Society, Salt + Sear Catering, and Tommies Jerk.

“The Canucks are proud to work with the Black Business Association of BC to showcase local Black-owned businesses and organizations on the arena concourses,” the team said in a media release.

The Canucks also announced that they’ll be making a $20,000 donation to the BC Black History Awareness Society, a registered charity that provides resources that documents, educates, and spreads awareness of past, present, and future achievements of BC’s Black community members.