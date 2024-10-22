Canucks castoff Ekman-Larsson becoming fan favourite in Toronto

Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is making a strong first impression with his new team.

The 33-year-old blueliner has been a standout with the Toronto Maple Leafs through the early stretch of this year. He leads the team in average time-on-ice and has four points in six games.

Ekman-Larsson isn’t just treading water with the Leafs, he’s been one of their best blueliners and is starting to become a fan favourite. Social media is filled with Leafs fans expressing their admiration for the veteran.

Becoming a full-fledged OEL lover — Nick Richard (@_NickRichard) October 22, 2024

Boy don’t a LOT of you look super dumb about OEL since the summer. — GrebenKwn (@KwnStorm) October 22, 2024

I wasn't sure what to think of the signing, and it's very early, but I've liked Oliver Ekman-Larsson quite a bit — Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) October 11, 2024

We love him #LeafsForever — Raj Datt (@RajDatt2) October 22, 2024

It’s a stark contrast to the way he was viewed while with the Canucks. While the high acquisition cost and expensive contract meant Ekman-Larsson had high expectations to live up to in Vancouver, he fell way short.

The Canucks eventually made the expensive decision to buy out the defenceman’s rich contract. That’s a mistake they’ll be paying for until the end of the 2030-31 season.

Ekman-Larsson’s successful start to his Leafs tenure is just a continuation of the strong run he’s been on since leaving Vancouver. Last season, his first since the infamous buyout, ended with the Swedish player hoisting the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

While he didn’t have a starring role on the champion team, he was a dependable option in the team’s bottom four, a low bar he still struggled to clear at times with the Canucks.

During his last year in Vancouver, Ekman-Larsson was on the ice for 59 goals-against compared to only 37 goals-for at five-on-five. He’s flipped those numbers around since moving on as he’s been on the ice for 56 goals-for versus just 43 against with the Panthers and Leafs.

It’s still very early in the season but if the early returns are any indication, Leafs fans should be thrilled with the Ekman-Larsson addition.

He’s even been throwing the body around, delivering many big checks, including one that cost him a $5,000 fine. He’s looking like he’s turned back the clock.

OEL finishes that check pic.twitter.com/CHiDPaUset — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 17, 2024

Things have worked out for the Canucks too as they made the second round last year and are once again considered to be a contender. Few would argue they made the wrong decision with Ekman-Larsson but seeing him thrive after his time in Vancouver is an interesting turn of events.