Canucks captain Hughes earns shoutout from Wayne Gretzky

As far as shoutouts go, it doesn’t get much better than this for a pro hockey player. Quinn Hughes was named the 15th captain in Vancouver Canucks history today, and congratulations came far and wide.

But seeing a message from the Great One? That has to take the cake.

“Congratulations, great honor to be a captain in the NHL,” said Wayne Gretzky, in response to the Canucks’ announcement on Instagram of Quinn Hughes being named captain.

Wayne Gretzky has congratulated Quinn Hughes on being named captain of the #Canucks pic.twitter.com/oEogPCemYr — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 11, 2023

This isn’t the first time Hughes has captured Gretzky’s attention.

Hughes and Gretzky were both a part of the Pacific Division’s team at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. A rookie at the time, Hughes scored a one-handed highlight-reel breakaway goal on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. As an honorary coach, Gretzky was mic’d up, with Sportsnet catching him being blown away by the then-rookie defenceman.

“Wow,” Gretzky said. “That young lad’s a defenceman?! That’s better hands than I had! That’s pretty good.”