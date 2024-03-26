Canucks will wait another night to clinch playoff spot after loss to Kings

The Vancouver Canucks will have to wait for another night before they can clinch a playoff spot.

Blues lose in OT, which means the #Canucks will clinch a playoff spot if they win tonight. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 26, 2024

They had a chance to clinch their first non-COVID related postseason birth since 2015, after the St. Louis Blues lost in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights. However, they were stifled offensively in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings are one of the three most likely opponents for the Canucks in Round 1 of the playoffs, along with the Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators.

While the Canucks did manage to beat the Kings in overtime three weeks ago, LA has a 2-0-1 record against Vancouver this season. They’ve outscored the Canucks 8-3 at Rogers Arena during both of their wins.

“It was a coin flip type of game,” Rick Tocchet told reporters following the loss. “They just scored a couple of goals around the paint.”

This game was tied for majority of the opening 40 minutes. Los Angeles opened the scoring in the first period, but Sam Lafferty tied it up shortly thereafter with a highlight-reel goal.

Just having a Laff with the lads 🐋 pic.twitter.com/MPVeZBM7ix — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2024

However, the Kings scored twice late in the second with two lucky goals. Blake Lizotte put them ahead 2-1 with a goal that bounced off of Carson Soucy’s skate three times before going in.

Blake Lizotte puts the Kings back in front 💪 pic.twitter.com/qxDAykNKFC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2024

Two minutes later, the puck bounced off Quinn Hughes’ skate and right onto the stick of Anze Kopitar, who made it 3-1.

Anze Kopitar puts the Kings up by two ✌️ pic.twitter.com/oBQis2zD5h — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2024

While the Canucks suffered some bad luck, they could have done more to give themselves a chance in the third period. The Canucks managed just one shot on goal through the first 16 minutes of the third period.

Brock Boeser did score late in the third to make it 3-2, but the comeback bid was too late.

Canucks offence lacking punch

One of the biggest strengths of the Canucks of late has been their rock solid defence.

Their defensive efforts however, have masked the fact that the Canucks offence has been in decline.

The Canucks have scored 2.86 goals per game since the All-Star break, which is 22nd overall in the NHL.

Prior to that, they had averaged 3.8 goals per game, second-best in the league.

You could say that all the good luck the Canucks had earlier in the year has dissipated. However, they could do much more to create their own luck.

The Canucks rank 26th overall in the NHL this season with 28.3 shots on goal. The only other current playoff team that sits bottom-10 in terms of shots on goal is the Washington Capitals.

The Canucks only had 24 shots on goal against the Kings in this one, and that was only after the got a flurry of shots on goal in the final minutes.

The Kings deserve credit for playing staunch, boring defensive hockey. That seems to pose a challenge for a team like the Canucks that already struggles to shoot the puck on goal.

“We have a hard time getting in the inside against those guys,” J.T. Miller said. “Us forwards have to do a better job of getting in there.”

Canucks still first, but it’s crowded

Although the Canucks couldn’t be the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot this season, they are still tied for first overall in the NHL standings.

While the race at the top of the NHL and the Western Conference are tight. the Canucks do have a 10 point lead over the Edmonton Oilers for first in their division.

However, the Canucks will battle a team who’s chasing them down for first overall in the West, when they host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena on Thursday night.