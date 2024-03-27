The Washington Capitals will be without defenceman Ethan Bear indefinitely.

The NHL and NHLPA announced that Bear will receive care from the player assistance program and will return to the Capitals when he’s cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.

The player assistance program was created by the NHL and NHLPA in 1996 to help players struggling with mental health, substance abuse, and other issues.

The 26-year-old from Regina, Saskatchewan, signed with the Capitals in December following a shoulder injury suffered while representing Canada at the World Championships last year. The injury, which required surgery, kept Bear out of action for six months.

Bear has appeared in just 24 games this season, scoring four points (1-3-4).

The Capitals are Bear’s fourth NHL team, following stints with the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Vancouver Canucks.

If not for the injury last year, Bear likely would still be a member of the Canucks. The Canucks reportedly planned to qualify him as a restricted free agent, but their plans changed when the blueliner got hurt.