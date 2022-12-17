Canucks call up red-hot goal-scorer Lane Pederson from Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks already had Petey. Now they have Pedey.

And they may have found two useful players in the Ethan Bear trade.

The Canucks acquired Bear from the Carolina Hurricanes, along with another player, in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick on October 28. That other player was Lane Pederson, a 25-year-old forward from Saskatoon, who has been ripping up the AHL since arriving in Abbotsford.

Pederson has 17 goals in 18 games with the Abbotsford Canucks, including a hat trick in his last game in San Diego on Wednesday.

Goal-scoring hasn’t been a problem for Vancouver, but they’ve called up Pederson anyway.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Lane Pederson has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 17, 2022

Pederson, who was undrafted, was signed as a free agent by the Arizona Coyotes in 2016. The 6-foot, 192-pound centre appeared in 29 games for the San Jose Sharks last year, scoring two points (0-2-2). Pederson scored one goal and added two assists in 15 games with the Coyotes in 2020-21.

🙌PEDEY 🙌 Lane Pederson grabs his sixth goal in five games, and we are 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A9LoWwo3RE — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) November 24, 2022

One of Pederson’s goals last game was assisted by Vasily Podkolzin, who has five points (2-3-5) in seven AHL games since being sent down to Abbotsford by the Canucks on November 28. Jack Rathbone was demoted the same day as Podkolzin, and has three points (0-3-3) in five AHL games since that time.