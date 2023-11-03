Canucks break the spirit of Sharks' social media admin during 10-1 win

The Vancouver Canucks 10-1 beatdown over the San Jose Sharks was hard for more than just the players.

Many fans, as well as the Sharks’ social media manager, were also feeling down as the Canucks handed the Sharks their 10th consecutive loss of the year.

After puck drop, the Sharks’ official account on X barely posted throughout the game. In fact, other than a sad reply to Sportsnet, the Sharks’ posts were limited to score updates sponsored by SAP at the intermissions and at the end of the game.

There were no posts showing anything that happened during the game, not even a video of the lone goal scored by the Sharks late in the third period.

That may have been a good thing as the Canucks were scoring at a rate where any posts would have been old news within a few minutes.

Any score updates? — Chris Ideker (@ChristophIdeker) November 3, 2023

This reply said it all.

let's not. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 3, 2023

The final score update was posted after the game with the sad caption “We know.”

The rough night had fans feeling for the person behind the social media account.

Where can I send self care baskets for you admin? — cat! | full time problem (@kit_cat_bars) November 3, 2023

I genuinely feel bad for yall! I’m so sorry this season is off to a disastrous start. — Bobby O’Brien (@NashvilleBruins) November 3, 2023

I’m sorry admin 🫶 — cat! | full time problem (@kit_cat_bars) November 3, 2023

Admin take the night off bud, its ok i think the entire NHL will be ok with it — Michael (@LordTimbit_) November 3, 2023

admin i am so so sorry for you — ms. chanandler bong (@RealSamSchultz) November 3, 2023

poor admin wish u the best gonna a rly tough year — david bolduc (@davidbo77271888) November 3, 2023

There has not been much to cheer for in San Jose so far this year. The team is 0-9-1, with only 10 goals in those games, and it has a goal differential of -35, the worst mark in the league by 22 goals. The Sharks and Canucks will play two more times before the end of November.