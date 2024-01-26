Canucks win more while wearing their black skate jerseys

“If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good.”

That’s a quote from Deion Sanders, but it may also apply to the Vancouver Canucks this season. They did lose on Wednesday wearing gaudy chrome helmets, after all.

Maybe the Canucks feel good when they wear their black skate jersey.

Unquestionably the most popular jersey with fans right now, the Canucks have been on another level when they wear it this season.

The Canucks have worn their 90s-inspired uniform on 10 occasions this year, which includes a pair of additional dates added from the originally announced plan.

They’ve been a hit, and not just for obvious reasons.

The Canucks have an impressive 9-1-0 record when wearing their flying skate at Rogers Arena this season, compared to 8-4-1 when donning the blue orca jersey.

In other words, they’ve won 90% of their games while wearing black versus only 62% in blue.

Coincidence? Perhaps.

But what if Deion is right?

After Saturday’s game, in which the Canucks plan to wear the black skate jersey again against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the wardrobe split will be close to even, with 13 orca nights compared to 11 for the skate.

Which one will they wear in the playoffs?

An NHL spokesperson confirmed with Daily Hive that league rules prohibit wearing three uniforms in the postseason, meaning if the Canucks want to wear the black skate jersey at home, they’ll have to park their blue orca uniform.

It’s something that other teams have done before, and there is some precedent from Canucks franchise history as well.

The Canucks opted to wear their blue alternate stick-in-rink throwback uniforms during the 2007 playoffs, moving away from their navy orca look prior to Game 7 against Dallas (you could switch mid-series in those days, apparently). They also went with the stick and rink look for both home games against the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2.