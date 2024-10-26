Mats Sundin recently admitted that returning to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs was the most nervous he’s ever been before a hockey game.

You read that right. The man who won Olympic gold with Team Sweden in 2006 and logged 91 playoff games in his NHL career was never as nervous as he was when he faced the Leafs in a regular season game in February of 2009.

The game came roughly two months after Sundin chose to sign a one-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks, after having spent the prior 13 seasons with the Leafs.

“Coming into this game, I was more nervous than I was playing for an Olympic gold,” Sundin said in a recent sit down with CBC. “Just knowing the relationship and what the Toronto Maple Leafs meant to me and my family, 13 years, 11 years as captain, it was a really hard game. I was happy when it was over with.”

While the overall emotions may have played a part in why he was happy to end it, another big reason was how the game ended. In what he refers to as “destiny,” Sundin was able to win the game for the Canucks in a shootout. Seeing his massive smile as he returned to celebrate with his teammates showed just how much the moment meant to him.

“Last game back playing in the Scotiabank Arena but wearing a Canucks jersey. That looks weird on me when I look at that,” Sundin said with a grin when watching a video of his shootout goal. “That’s destiny. I got a chance to win the game for the Canucks against the Maple Leafs.”



Sundin wound up appearing in 41 games with the Canucks that season, scoring nine goals and 28 points. He also registered eight points in eight playoff games.

Despite how his career ended, Sundin will always be remembered as a Maple Leaf. His 987 points in a Leafs sweater rank first in franchise history, as do his 420 goals. However, the latter record could soon be broken, as Auston Matthews sits just 49 shy.