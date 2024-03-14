"Embellishment 101": Canucks fans couldn't believe penalty call in OT loss

The Vancouver Canucks blew a three-goal lead en route to a 4-3 overtime loss against the Colorado Avalanche last night.

One of the crucial moments of the game came in the third period when Ian Cole was called for a hooking penalty. The infraction gave the Avalanche a five-on-three and Nathan MacKinnon took full advantage, rifling a shot past Casey DeSmith to make it 3-2.

MacKinnon embellishment was the TSN turning point pic.twitter.com/2lc8iSFXUg — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 14, 2024

The Avalanche would eventually win the game in overtime.

Some Canucks fans were less than impressed with the hooking call.

McKinnon is a 200lb beast and he sells this big time. Cole has his arm stretched out and one hand on his stick. Weak call — Jim Dodds (@JDBeer4U) March 14, 2024

He knows the Oscar’s were LAST weekend right? — Luuuwun (@luuuwun) March 14, 2024

Definitely worthy of a 5 on 3. He nearly took his hand off. McKinnon will be in a cast for sure. — Chirp (@scairns1_sean) March 14, 2024

Ok, i’m not blaming the refs at all for this game but honestly how is this a hook..he literally just puts his stick up haha he doesn’t even do the motion the refs do when refs call hooking — Pol (@youwillgetpasma) March 14, 2024

The ref needs to let that go

One hand on the stick

Already shorthanded

Oof

Fooled by an embellishment — greg 🇨🇦 (@bassetgreg) March 14, 2024

That’s an elite sell. How he does that while playing for Canada — Scott M (@skotty_mak) March 14, 2024

Really need to start suspending players for this OR have the other ref and linesman be able to call a penalty for such obvious embellishment. — Djtaxman77 (@Djtaxman77) March 14, 2024

Really need to start suspending players for this OR have the other ref and linesman be able to call a penalty for such obvious embellishment. — Djtaxman77 (@Djtaxman77) March 14, 2024

I rate this dive a 9.4. — Clarence Swamptown (@SwampyClarence) March 14, 2024

yup that was the turning point. lost respect for mackinnon on that play alone — mentalist (@mentalist34) March 14, 2024

Worst call I’ve seen in a long time. And to put them on a 5-on-3. Disgusting reffing — MCTweetzz (@MCtweetzz) March 14, 2024

Penalty for embellishment. Seriously. Shameful behaviour for an Allstar. — A. Paul Gill -Electric Vehicle Revolution (@apaulgill) March 14, 2024

Embellishment 101 class…look like the “infraction” made you lose your balance, or fall and sprawl out like you’ve been hit by a 12-gauge, snap that head back like you’ve just been kicked by a mule. — Tom Soper (@tsoper3rd) March 14, 2024

A prayer circle for the health of Nathan MacKinnon’s lightly grazed forearm will be held in the Rogers Arena concourse during the break. — Jyrki21 (@Jyrki21) March 14, 2024

The officiating was a story all night as there were a couple of questionable calls. Another one came in the first period when Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson delivered a crushing hit right to J.T. Miller’s head.

Manson was assessed just a two-minute minor on the play.

🔥 Topic in the National League tonight … Manson’s hit on JT Miller Should Josh Manson still be playing in the game right now? ⬇️ 🎥: @Sportsnet #GoAvsGo | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/whYoVggiLX — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) March 14, 2024

To their credit, the Canucks made no excuses for any of these plays.

“It’s fine. The guy plays hard, we’ve battled a lot over the years. I’m sure he didn’t mean to,” said Miller after the game about the hit.

The head coach also didn’t point any fingers after the game.

“I know people are going to talk about soft calls here and there but I’m not going to blame the ref. To me, we were just soft on pucks, bottom line,” said Rick Tocchet postgame.

The Canucks play their next game on Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.