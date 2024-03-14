SportsHockeyCanucks

"Embellishment 101": Canucks fans couldn't believe penalty call in OT loss

Mar 14 2024, 4:53 pm
The Vancouver Canucks blew a three-goal lead en route to a 4-3 overtime loss against the Colorado Avalanche last night.

One of the crucial moments of the game came in the third period when Ian Cole was called for a hooking penalty. The infraction gave the Avalanche a five-on-three and Nathan MacKinnon took full advantage, rifling a shot past Casey DeSmith to make it 3-2.

The Avalanche would eventually win the game in overtime.

Some Canucks fans were less than impressed with the hooking call.

 

The officiating was a story all night as there were a couple of questionable calls. Another one came in the first period when Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson delivered a crushing hit right to J.T. Miller’s head.

Manson was assessed just a two-minute minor on the play.

To their credit, the Canucks made no excuses for any of these plays.

“It’s fine. The guy plays hard, we’ve battled a lot over the years. I’m sure he didn’t mean to,” said Miller after the game about the hit.

The head coach also didn’t point any fingers after the game.

“I know people are going to talk about soft calls here and there but I’m not going to blame the ref. To me, we were just soft on pucks, bottom line,” said Rick Tocchet postgame.

The Canucks play their next game on Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.

