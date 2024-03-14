NHL won't penalize Manson further for hit on Canucks' Miller

The total penalty for Josh Manson’s head shot on Canucks’ forward J.T. Miller is just a two-minute minor.

The Colorado Avalanche defenceman will not face any additional discipline per a report from CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal today. This means no fine or suspension for the 6-foot-3 player.

For those asking, there will be no additional discipline or fine from the department of player safety for Josh Manson’s hit on JT Miller last night. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 14, 2024

The play happened late in the first period of last night’s game. Miller was battling for the puck in the corner when Manson delivered a check directly to his head.

🔥 Topic in the National League tonight … Manson’s hit on JT Miller Should Josh Manson still be playing in the game right now? ⬇️ 🎥: @Sportsnet #GoAvsGo | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/whYoVggiLX — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) March 14, 2024

The referees made the decision to award a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head. The Canucks failed to score on the ensuing power play.

“It’s fine. The guy plays hard, we’ve battled a lot over the years. I’m sure he didn’t mean to,” said Miller postgame about the hit.

The Canucks forward did get up and skate off the ice under his own power, although he went straight to the dressing room.

Miller returned to the ice to start the second period and played the rest of the game. He finished the night as the game’s second star with two points, with both coming before the incident.

Manson did fight Nikita Zadorov in the second period to answer for his actions, although neither side landed many punches.

“I didn’t like the hit,” said the Canucks’ Russian defenceman after the game. “I asked him if he was going to give me one, and he said yes.”

Miller took over the first period of this game. He scored and had a primary assist to give his team an early multi-goal lead.

He was controlling play, breaking the puck into the zone, and made this nifty pass to help Ilya Mikheyev score his first goal in 35 games.

Ilya Mikheyev how are ya? 👏 pic.twitter.com/Du7VmFzC7v — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2024

The Canucks do not play the Avalanche again during the regular season. However, there is a chance that these two clubs could meet in the playoffs. If that’s the case, there will be no love lost between Miller and Manson.