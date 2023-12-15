It’s fitting that on the night Roberto Luongo was inducted into the Vancouver Canucks’ Ring of Honour, Thatcher Demko delivered a signature performance. The goalie frustrated the Florida Panthers all night, making 35 saves in a 4-0 shutout victory.

“It’s poetic, right? Something was in the air,” said the American-born goalie after the big win. “Just a really cool evening. He’s such a first-class guy.”

Tonight’s shutout just confirmed something that should’ve already been obvious. The combination of Demko and backup Casey DeSmith is the Canucks’ best goalie duo since Luongo and Schneider were between the posts.

In 2010-11, Luongo and Schneider shared the William M. Jennings Trophy for having the lowest combined goals-against-average. At that time, they were the most feared goalie tandem in the league.

“As I come through Vancouver now in my career, just hearing the legacy that he left off the ice and trying to follow in his footsteps. Obviously big shoes to fill but I’m doing the best I can,” Demko said about Luongo after the game.

The Canucks have had some rough seasons since Schneider was traded in 2013, yet they’ve still had strong goaltenders for the most part. Ryan Miller, Eddie Lack, and Jacob Markstrom have all provided the team with sold play in the crease, but they haven’t had a duo this strong since 2012.

Not only is Demko playing great as the starter, currently sporting a 15-7-0 record with a .923 save percentage, but DeSmith is also thriving as a backup.

Goalie Record Goals-against-average Save percentage Thatcher Demko 15-7-0 2.30 .923% Casey DeSmith 5-2-1 2.69 .917%

The two are giving the Canucks a chance to win every single night and playing as solid as the team has seen between the pipes in more than a decade.

“I thought he was solid,” said head coach Rick Tocchet about Demko after the game. “I thought he was great.”

Before the game, fans in the arena were treated to a heartwarming ceremony where Luongo’s Ring of Honour plaque was revealed. The former goalie gave a touching speech and there was a tribute video narrated by Kevin Bieksa shown.