Connor Bedard adds another company to impressive list of endorsement deals

As he collects plenty of points in his debut season, Connor Bedard is also collecting his fair share of endorsement deals. On Monday, the 18-year-old rookie added another to the growing list, announcing a partnership with CIBC.

“Motivated. Dedicated. Ready. We’re excited to team up with the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard as he joins CIBC as an ambassador,” the Canadian bank wrote in an Instagram post featuring Bedard. “We can’t wait to see him chase his ambitions on and off the ice.”

“My family are longtime clients of CIBC, they are the first and only bank I’ve used since growing up in Vancouver,” said Bedard in a press release. “As our family’s bank, CIBC has always been there behind the scenes to support my early ambitions in hockey, and my move to Chicago.”

While CIBC is Bedard’s first partnership with a financial institution, he’s already teamed up with multiple local and international brands. In fact, most of the highly touted player’s sponsorship deals were signed before he ever donned an NHL uniform.

Shortly after being selected first by the Blackhawks, Hyundai announced that Bedard had become its newest member.

Draft day also featured the Bedard family teaming up with Holt Renfrew, who made him a custom suit.

But before that, Bedard had already inked deals with Sher-Wood, Canadian fashion supplier Lululemon, and sports drink company BioSteel — all of which were signed before the North Vancouver native’s 18th birthday.

Not bad for a kid fresh out of high school.

While Bedard’s rookie contract has him carrying a cap hit of $950,000, it’s safe to say that he’ll be taking home way more than that by the end of the year.