Canucks one of five teams in last 30 years to hit this goal-scoring mark

The Vancouver Canucks cannot stop putting the puck in the back of the net.

Last night’s 10-1 offensive explosion against the San Jose Sharks was the cherry on top of what has been a magnificent start to the season. The Canucks have scored 46 goals across their first 10 games, a feat achieved by only four other teams in the past 30 years.

The @Canucks put up 10 goals on a 12-game Thursday and are one of five teams in the past 30 years with 46+ through their first 10 contests of a season. #NHLStats: https://t.co/4kx7xmvfCX pic.twitter.com/pxMncyUqbI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 3, 2023

The Canucks lead the NHL with 4.6 goals per game and are lighting the lamp in every way imaginable. They are second in the NHL in five-on-five goals, have the second-best power-play percentage, and have already scored twice when short-handed.

The team’s goal-scoring barrage has been led by winger Brock Boeser. After a few disappointing seasons, the 26-year-old has had as strong a start to the year as you could ask for. His eight goals are good for second in the NHL as he looks to beat his career best of 29.

Defenceman Quinn Hughes has taken his game to a new level, and a big part of that has been his evolution as a shooter. He’s got four goals in the 10 games so far, already more than half of the seven that he managed in 78 games last year.

While his shot does look stronger, he’s also become much more willing to let it fly as his shots-per-game has jumped from 1.97 to 3.3.

Centres J.T. Miller, six goals, and Elias Pettersson, five goals, have also been chipping in to support the cause. They are both on pace for career highs.

Last year, the Canucks finished 13th in the NHL in total goals with 270, or 3.29 per game. They are currently on pace for 377 goals this year.

It’s doubtful they reach that mark, as they’re sure to cool off a bit at some point. The Canucks are currently shooting 13.5% at five-on-five. The best mark last season was the Seattle Kraken at 10.34%.

However, the team does have a number of good shooters, so it’s plausible that they finish near the top of the NHL in shooting percentage. This could mean that they don’t experience as significant a drop as some are projecting.

In the meantime, Canucks fans should enjoy the offensive explosion and continue to celebrate every goal as the team makes history.