Seth Rogen really wants one of those Canucks Diwali jerseys

Seth Rogen has found the Canucks jersey for him, but he needs some help.

The Vancouver-born actor took to Twitter on Thursday, stating his desire to get his hands on one of the Canucks’ limited-edition Diwali jerseys. The jerseys aren’t for sale online (at least not yet), so in a response to my tweet, he made an irresistible offer.

He’s willing to trade one of his handmade vases for one.

Size large, please.

Will trade a vase for one of these! (Size large? Can only be bought in person in Vancouver) https://t.co/UHEC4KfGG3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 5, 2021

The Canucks, of course, are on board.

We love a good vase! A twitter deal too good to pass up, let's chat. https://t.co/WqXh5XOkee — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 5, 2021

The jerseys were designed by local South Asian artist Jag Nagra, and are already wildly popular with fans.

Needless to say, Nagra’s mind has been blown by the attention from the Hollywood funnyman.

I’ve just gotta say that I always knew @Sethrogen was a good guy, but damn. Life is really wild. — Jag Nagra (@jagnagra_) November 5, 2021

Canucks players will be donning Nagra’s design, which will include player names on the back in Punjabi and Hindi, during the pre-game warmup before tonight’s game, as part of Diwali Night at Rogers Arena.

The player-worn jerseys are up for auction on Vanbase.ca right now, with bids starting at $700. Partial proceeds from the sale are being donated to the Punjabi Market Regeneration Collective.

A Canucks spokesperson told Daily Hive that “limited quantities” of the jerseys will be for sale at Rogers Arena tonight, with cresting available for player names in English, Punjabi, or Hindi. Vanbase is also offering a limited-edition Diwali collection, featuring the special Diwali Canucks logo on T-shirts, hoodies, pins, keychains, and lanyards.