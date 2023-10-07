Canucks' Carson Soucy leaves game with ugly-looking leg injury

The Vancouver Canucks nearly escaped the preseason unscathed by injuries.

However, during their final preseason game on Friday night against the Calgary Flames, defenceman Carson Soucy exited the game with an ugly-looking leg injury.

Late in the second period, Soucy was battling with Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sherangovich in the defensive zone. The two became entangled, with Sherangovich landing awkwardly on Soucy’s left leg.

The 29-year-old bueliner left the game and didn’t return.

Carson Soucy has left the game with a lower body injury after getting tangled up with Sharangovich. pic.twitter.com/qUgaYRdobi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 7, 2023

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet did not have much of an update on Soucy with reporters after the game.

“I don’t have an update yet,” says Rick Tocchet of Carson Soucy’s injury. Went on to imply it wasn’t *that* bad, but nothing definitive. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 7, 2023

Soucy was the Canucks’ marquee signing on the first day of NHL free agency. While they gave one-year deals to players Ian Cole and Teddy Blueger, the Canucks gave Soucy a three-year deal worth $3.25 million per season.

The Viking, Alberta native has mainly been a bottom-pairing defenceman throughout his NHL career, but there was optimism that he might be able to play a bigger role with the Canucks.

Soucy’s preseason has been a bit uneven. He was given a brief shot to play alongside Quinn Hughes during training camp, but couldn’t stick on the top pairing. He hasn’t looked great during preseason action, although he did score against his former team, the Seattle Kraken, on Wednesday night.

Soucy was playing with Noah Juulsen on the Canucks’ third pairing during this preseason contest against the Flames.

Likely MCL injury (time off depends on grade) for Soucy but can have associated torn ACL (6+ months) and/or meniscus (4-6 weeks if trimmed, 4+ months if repaired) Some stress to medial ankle so cannot rule out a high ankle sprain Likely no clarity until MRI tomorrow https://t.co/BpBDFgyTfM pic.twitter.com/olGNQm9dOL — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) October 7, 2023

It has been quite the offseason for Soucy. Aside from joining a new team by signing a contract with the Canucks, Soucy and his wife became parents to twin girls in early September.

Last season, it was Ilya Mikheyev who suffered a significant preseason injury, which also occurred against the Calgary Flames. While he returned early in the season, that ACL injury affected him the entire season. He still hasn’t played for the Canucks this preseason after undergoing surgery for that injury back in January.