Canucks have a better chance at dropping than winning draft lottery

Prepare to be disappointed, Canucks fans.

If you’ve followed this team for the last decade, you know the drill.

The Canucks will participate in the NHL draft lottery for the eighth time in the last 10 years on Monday. They’re still waiting for some semblance of luck.

Vancouver has never won the draft lottery before and even moved down in the order four times (2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019) by a combined seven spots.

The lottery odds are weighted more in favour of the league’s worst teams than they used to be, which is bad news for the Canucks this year. Vancouver finished with the 11th-worst record in the NHL.

It could be worse though. Teams are only allowed to move up a maximum of 10 spots, which means the teams in the 12-16 spots won’t get Connor Bedard, even if they win the lottery.

Vancouver’s odds of getting the first overall pick and a chance to draft Bedard sit at just 3%. They have a 3.3% shot at winning the second pick.

Just how long are their odds? The Canucks have a better chance of dropping in the lottery (13.9%) than they do of winning one of the top two picks (6.3%).

The most likely outcome will see the Canucks stay put at 11th overall, which has a 79.9% chance of happening.

Canucks odds at the 2023 NHL draft lottery

The Canucks will get the first, second, 11th, 12th, or 13th pick. Here are the odds of each outcome:

1st pick: 3%

2nd pick: 3.3%

11th pick: 79.9%

12th pick: 13.4%

13th pick: 0.5%

How to watch the 2023 NHL draft lottery

The draft lottery will be held Monday, May 8 at the NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. Fans can watch the live television event beginning at 5 pm PT on Sportsnet.

The Canucks’ representative shown on camera will be GM Patrik Allvin, Daily Hive can confirm, though, like the past three years, team reps won’t be there in person.