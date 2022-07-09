Canucks newest first rounder among development camp invitees

It won’t take long for the Vancouver Canucks to get their first up-close look at Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

Lekkerimaki, the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday, was among the 36 names announced to be participating in the Canucks 2022 Development Camp at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre at the University of British Columbia from Monday, July 11 to Thursday, July 14.

He tied Forsberg’s record for goals scored in the SHL by a 17-year-old in 2021-22.

In all, 19 forwards, 12 defencemen, and five goalies will participate in the camp, including five of six players selected in the 2022 draft.

#Canucks development camp roster for next week at UBC pic.twitter.com/jdIOXcJshM — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) July 8, 2022

Lekkerimaki will be joined by fellow 2022 draftees Elias Pettersson (No. 80), Daimon Gardner (No. 112), Ty Young (No. 144), and Jackson Dorrington (No. 176). Kirill Kudryavtsev, selected in the seventh round (No. 208), was not listed on the camp roster.

Also participating are Danila Klimovich, Vancouver’s top pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and Arsheep Bains, who signed with Vancouver as an unrestricted free agent after leading the Western Hockey League in scoring with 112 points (43 goals, 69 assists). Finnish defenceman Joni Jurmo, the Canucks’ first pick in 2022, will also be in attendance.

On ice action at the camp begins Monday.