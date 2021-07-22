Back to normal: Canucks release 82-game regular season schedule

Things are getting back to normal for the Vancouver Canucks — at least concerning their upcoming regular season schedule.

The National Hockey League released the 2021-22 schedule today, with normal division alignment back in place, and 82 games scheduled for each team.

The Canucks will open the season with a season-high six-game road trip, beginning October 13 in Edmonton. The last game of the road trip is against the Seattle Kraken, for the inaugural game at Climate Pledge Arena.

Vancouver plays their new geographic rival on four occasions, with a second Seattle date scheduled for New Year’s Day, and two games at Rogers Arena on December 27 and April 26.

The Canucks’ home opener is scheduled for October 26 against the Minnesota Wild. The home opener will mark the first time that fans will be allowed to attend a regular season game at Rogers Arena in 595 days.

Other notable games include the Toronto Maple Leafs making their lone visit to Rogers Arena on December 18, and the Montreal Canadiens visiting on March 9. The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning make their only visit to Vancouver on March 13.

The Canucks will wrap up the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Kings on April 29.

Every team will visit Rogers Arena at least once, while Vancouver’s schedule includes 10 back-to-back scenarios.

The NHL All-Star Game is set for February 4-5 in Las Vegas, right before the Olympic break (February 7-22). The league plans to shut down operations from February 7-22 so that players can compete in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Start times will be announced at a later date. The Canucks said that ticket information will be announced soon.