Canada's first Canopy by Hilton Hotel is opening this fall (RENDERINGS)

Canada’s first-ever Canopy by Hilton Hotel is slated to open in Toronto this fall.

Located at 387 Bloor Street East, just steps from the city’s Yorkville neighbourhood, the 184-room boutique hotel will begin welcoming guests come November.

Billed as a “luxurious lifestyle hotel,” Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville will feature a modern, street-facing café and a retail boutique stocked with offerings from local businesses.

Situated on a high floor, and bedecked by green and gold accents, the restaurant will offer impressive views of Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley. A menu has yet to be announced, but the hotel brand promises a “highly anticipated” offering.

For guests looking to stay fit during their stay, the hotel will house a sleek indoor heated pool, as well as yoga and fitness studios filled with state-of-the-art equipment.

More than 3,573 square feet of event space will be bookable by guests and locals alike, while business can be conducted in one of six meeting rooms.

“We’re excited to bring Canada’s very first Canopy by Hilton Hotel to Toronto,” said Reetu Gupta, chairwoman and ambassadress of The Gupta Group and Easton’s Group of Hotels, the latter of which will own and manage the Yorkville hotel upon its completion.

“The hotel with its premium location will bring a unique blend of luxury, convenience, and urban living, offering a new way for guests near and far to experience the city.”

Toronto-based interior design firm Studio Munge was at the helm of the hotel’s unique design. Layered interiors are defined by curved edges and organic motifs; exposed brick, ornate columns, and eye-catching architectural details abound.

An impressive collection of local art, which illustrates the intricate connection between nature, people, and urbanism, will compliment the hotel’s design.

Guest rooms at the Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville Hotel are referred to as “Just-Right Rooms,” as they provide intuitive comfort with a place for everything.

Earthen tones feature heavily, making for a relaxing yet luxurious stay. Every bed is topped with a canopy inspired by the surrounding neighbourhood.

The hotel will encompass the second to ninth floors of the building, while the remainder of the 55-storey structure will accommodate residential units within the Gupta Group’s forthcoming Rosedale on Bloor condos.

Initially unveiled in 2014, Hilton’s Canopy brand features more than 35 hotels around the world, including properties in the United States, Iceland, and France.

More information, including details surrounding the restaurant, café, and retail boutique, will be announced in the lead up to the hotel’s grand opening in November.