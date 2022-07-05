Ahead of its 50th anniversary this fall, the Sheraton Centre Toronto has undergone the most extensive transformation in its history.

Since opening its doors in 1972, the property has remained the largest Sheraton property in the country – with 1372 tastefully appointed and recently updated guestrooms. There are also 283 Club guestrooms, which provide access to an exclusive lounge with unparalleled views on the 43rd floor.

Whether you live in the city, you’re on vacation, or you’re spending a few days on business, Sheraton Centre Toronto is the perfect spot in downtown Toronto.

The Lobby

As soon as you walk into the hotel, you’ll be in awe of the renovated lobby, which has energy reminiscent of a busy town square.

Perhaps some inspiration came from Nathan Phillips Square, located directly across the street.

The entire lobby was redone, with construction getting underway during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s more than just somewhere to check in. It’s filled with works from local artists, comfy lounge areas and perfect workspaces – for visitors and locals alike.

Elevated culinary experiences

The property has taken its culinary options to a new level ahead of the anniversary. In the expansive lobby, you will find Dual Citizen – the perfect spot from morning to night. It starts off the day as an ideal location to pick up a quick coffee – whether you’re on your way to tour around the city or rushing off to a meeting. If you’re not in a rush, sit at the tables, chairs or meeting spaces around the lobby and order a full meal directly from your phone.

Another culinary highlight is the brand new 43Down – featuring a bespoke cocktail program and locally inspired menu in a thoughtfully laid-out lounge.

Sure, you can grab a beer or glass of wine, but you’ll also find incredible eats, like the Wild Boar Croquettes, and domed drinks, like the Smoked Manhattan – for your visual enjoyment. It’s the perfect spot to show off to your Instagram followers.

Club Lounge

If you want to enjoy your morning coffee with a view, you will be left speechless by the incredible panoramic views of the city in the Club Lounge.

The renovated space is an exclusive lounge and meeting area, with cozy individual lounge areas where you can decompress while checking out the impressive skyline.

Breakfast is complimentary for those with club access, as are snacks throughout the day. You can also check out the Starbucks machine for your coffee fix.

You can even use your phone to get a glass of wine or beer on tap if you want a drink.

Waterfall Garden

Want to escape the city without leaving the city? Take a walk through the Waterfall Garden at Sheraton Toronto Centre.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a tourist or a local; it’s the perfect spot to take a quick stroll or to find a private area and read for hours.

Meeting spaces

This property is the ideal spot for business travellers. Not only does it feature more than 130,000 sq ft of meeting space – including a ballroom that can hold about 2,300 people – but it also has smaller meeting rooms and workspaces for individuals.

There are a number of private areas around the lobby to work, complete with all the plug-ins your laptop needs. And if you need a soundproof area for a Zoom meeting? You’re covered with several quiet booths.

Other must-see features

The pool area, change rooms and fitness centre were also updated. You can feel a sense of escape in the pool area, even though you are in the middle of the biggest city in Canada.

Want to hit the pool but it’s the middle of winter when you arrive? No problem. The pool is indoor/outdoor and remains heated throughout the year.

The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel will celebrate its 50th anniversary on October 16, 2022.

Sheraton Toronto Centre

123 Queen Street West, Toronto