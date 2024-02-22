Canada's first on-campus cannabis dispensary is opening at UBC

UBC is making history this week as the first major university campus in the country to open a cannabis retail store.

The Burb Cannabis Corp. is no stranger to the province, as the UBC retail store will mark its eighth location in BC.

The new Burb’s UBC store opens on Friday, February 23 at 10 am at 5784 University Blvd in Vancouver.

If you are among the first 50 guests to enter its grand opening, you will receive an exclusive accessory.

“So come celebrate with us and enjoy music from a local DJ, snacks from Lucky’s and free pizza,” Burb encouraged.

Customers will find that the new location has a curated menu from flowers, pre-rolls and concentrates to topicals, edibles and more.

“Our focus is on offering the best menu possible, with exclusive products you’ll only find at Burb, such the Jellee hand-rolled hash-holes, Book Club Exclusives and limited run merchandise and accessories,” said Peter Pittson, general manager at Burb UBC.

Burb’s exclusive UBC apparel line will also be available at Friday’s event.

This will also be the last store the company can open in the province since the province has a retail cap for a single brand.

Burb operates cannabis stores in Port Moody, Port Coquitlam, Vancouver, and Victoria.

After the grand opening, the store will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm.

Address: 5784 University Blvd, Vancouver

Hours: