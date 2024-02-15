People for and against smoking are already at odds with each other at the best of times, and it’s no different with BC’s new regulation allowing cannabis on some public patios.

Changes to the Cannabis Control Regulation now mean that “smoking and vaping cannabis on public patios is now permitted where smoking and vaping tobacco are already allowed.”

People on Reddit were quick to criticize the move, with many expressing distaste at the idea of people smoking on patios.

Even people who smoke shared how they wouldn’t want to smoke in a public setting that is shared by non-smokers, with one person calling it “downright rude.”

But others online pointed out that many of the commenters failed to pay attention to the details of the regulation.

Only establishments that already allow smoking tobacco on patios will be able to apply for the new cannabis regulation, and Redditors noted that not many businesses allow for even that.

One user attempted to bridge the divide between Redditors, calling for a dedicated space for people to smoke away from the non-smokers.

Aside from businesses already permitting smoking tobacco on patios now being able to allow cannabis consumption, cannabis retailers will also be able “to promote a place to consume cannabis or to spend time after consuming cannabis.” However, consuming cannabis within the store is still prohibited.

What do you think of the new cannabis regulation? Let us know in the comments below.