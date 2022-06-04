There’s no quit in Carey Price. He has the hardware to prove it.

Price was named the recipient of the Masterton Trophy on Friday, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication after a trying season both personally and professionally.

Carey Price is the 2021-22 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”#NHLAwards: https://t.co/320tW7nu9L pic.twitter.com/cVktstz6Xo — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 4, 2022

The 34-year-old goaltender was the Montreal Canadiens’ nominee for the award.

Well deserving, too.

Price struggled in his recovery from knee surgery last July that didn’t see him make his season debut in 2021-22 until April. Price, who was originally estimated to miss would 10-12 weeks, suffered numerous setbacks in his recovery, putting into question whether or not the netminder could even return to a full-time role between Montreal’s pipes.

While recovering from the knee ailment, Price, who had helped the Canadiens to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final just months prior, also entered the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program to help battle a problem with substance use.

He resumed rehabbing his knee injury after, and returned to play five games. He logged a 1-4-0 record with a 3.63 goals-against average and .878 save percentage.

“It’s been a difficult process. It’s been a frustrating one,” Price said in April. “But I think moving forward having another opinion, and we’re going to sit down and formulate a plan. As I’ve always done throughout my career, just try to execute that plan as well as I can. I think the best thing I can do is continue to stay positive and do my very best towards starting next season.”

Even with the late-season return, Price’s future is still very much in doubt.

“I’m expecting, in the next few months… to determine if Carey is able to continue playing as a No. 1 goaltender in the NHL,” Montreal general manager Kent Hughes said.

Price, who was selected with the No. 5 pick by the Canadiens in the 2005 NHL Draft, has played all 712 of his career games with Montreal. He became the winningest goaltender in Canadiens history in 2019.

Local chapters of the PHWA submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy. He was a finalist alongside Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers and Zdeno Chara of the New York Islanders.