Young Canadiens fan kicked out of Leafs game after being gifted player's stick

Apr 11 2022, 1:54 pm
A young Montreal Canadiens fan went through a rollercoaster of emotions while attending Saturday’s game against at Scotiabank Arena. It was a rivalry game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but all the drama for Hunter Beauparlant began before the first period even began.

As the pre-game warmups got underway, Hunter proudly flashed a homemade sign he made in order to get the attention of his favourite player Nick Suzuki. The 22-year-old Habs forward skated past the boy in the front row seat, and swiftly returned with a gift: a puck. In order to get the piece of hard vulcanized rubber to the fan, Suzuki tried to carefully toss it over the boards.

Unfortunately, it hit Hunter in the mouth. Suzuki, feeling bad about the unintentional damage he caused decided to make it up to the fan by signing the puck, posing for a photo, and giving the boy his hockey stick. Hunter’s father, Steven Beauparlant captured the heartwarming exchange and shared it to Twitter.

What seemed to be a positive turnout for the young fan and his father turned sour once again, though. After being handed the stick, Scotiabank Arena staff informed Beauparlant that he and his son would have to leave the premises if he wanted to keep the gift. The arena’s justification, according to the boy’s father, is that the stick is “considered a weapon.”

As Steven’s Twitter post gained traction, fans on both sides of the rivalry became upset when they learned the story.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens for comment.

Hey, no one said being a Habs fans in Leafs land was easy, but who knew it was this rough?

