Hockey fans are mad at TSN for recognizing Auston Matthews' latest feat

Apr 10 2022, 5:04 pm
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Auston Matthews has been on a scorching pace for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, appearing on SportsCentre on TSN on a near-nightly basis.

He’s hit the Leafs’ single-season goal record, is eight goals up on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL’s goal scoring race, and is currently among the front-runners for Hart Trophy as league MVP.

After Matthews scored twice on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens, TSN recognized that Matthews pulled off a feat no one has in 26 years: scoring 50 goals in 50 games at any point in the season.

The vaunted 50 in 50 has long been part of hockey lore, ever since Maurice Richard pulled the feat off for Montreal in the 1944-45 season. With seasons just 50 games back then, the idea was always to see if you could hit 50 goals in as many games from the start of the season.

It’s something that’s very old-school hockey, with a rigid definition that many will swear by.

Just five players: Richard, Mike Bossy, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Brett Hull have pulled off the feat, with Hull being the last to do it in 1992.

Four others: Jari Kurri, Alex Mogilny, Lemieux again, and Cam Neely hit 50 goals in 50 games played at the start of their own seasons, but they didn’t officially count because they missed games played along the way and didn’t make it in their team’s first 50.

TSN acknowledged in their tweet that Matthews’ 50-in-50 was a midseason accomplishment, stating “50 goals in any 50 game span in a single season.”

But boy, did people have opinions on that!

Pick your battles, guys. Matthews is pulling something off that hasn’t been accomplished since Bill Clinton’s first term in office.

And, well, maybe read the tweet in full next time before you get all worked up about it.

