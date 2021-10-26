Almost a third of Canadians are still on the fence about trick-or-treaters amid pandemic

A new poll suggests that a good chunk of Canadians are still reluctant to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this year in light of the pandemic.

The Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies poll found that 28% of Canadians who typically hand out candy on Halloween do not plan to do so this year. Another 28% also said they wouldn’t be handing out candy, but because they never hand out candy.

Don’t fret, 44% of Canadians who responded to the survey still plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. So, there may be a few more dark doorways during Halloween, but nearly half of Canadians prepared to hand out candy still means you’ll get a good stash!

The province with the least amount of people willing to open their doors to trick-or-treaters is Quebec at just 29% willing to hand out candy. In Alberta, on the other hand, 63% of survey respondents said they planned to welcome trick-or-treaters.

Of the survey respondents who let their children go out for Halloween in 2020, 93% plan to let their kids trick-or-treat again this year. Just 7% have had a change of heart.