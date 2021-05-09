More than 50% of Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine passports for large gatherings: poll

More than half of Canadians are in favour of using COVID-19 “vaccine passports” for access to large gatherings, according to a new poll.

Data released by Research Co. on May 7 shows that 57% of Canadians support the concept being used for spectators at live sporting events.

Vaccine passports would offer proof that someone has been immunized against COVID-19, a release from the company explains.

The data is based on an online survey of a “representative provincial sample” of 1,000 adults conducted by Research Co. between May 1 and 3.

They note that the margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

According to the survey’s results, 56% of Canadians think that vaccine passports should be used to attend live concerts, while 55% supported them being used at theatres and cinemas.

A total of 54% of respondents believe the system should be used to visit a gym, and 52% approve its use for working in an office.

The idea saw its highest approval rating for use in international travel – 64% of Canadians think vaccine passports should be used for trips abroad, and 54% support it for travel between provinces.

On April 28, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that COVID-19 vaccine passports “are to be expected” for Canadians, particularly when it comes to international travel.

To date, Canada has seen 1,279,971 COVID-19 cases and 24,568 virus-related deaths.