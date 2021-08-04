Almost 20% of Canadians said they would “quit right away” and look for another job if they were forced to return to the office in a post-COVID-19 world.

One of the biggest changes people have been experiencing over the course of the pandemic is adapting to remote learning. And, as employers start to adapt to the new normal, what could it look like as millions of Canadians return to in-person work?

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Research Institution, 53% of Canadian households had at least one of its members working from home. Of the 53%, more than a quarter (29%) admitted that they have no desire to return to the office and would like to continue working remotely.

While nearly half the employees set to return say they would not mind balancing their work between their home and office, only 27% “would prefer to return primarily to the office,” says the study.

Two out of five Canadians (39%) said they would return to work at the office full time “without much issue,” and 25% said they would begrudgingly return but would likely start looking for another job.

Young people (aged 18 to 34) and men, in particular, say they are likely to” reconsider their employment” if forced back to the office full time.

Angus Reid says the hybrid office will “evidently be in high demand” as Canadians return to their pre-pandemic activities with post-pandemic expectations.

As a post-pandemic world becomes a reality, it seems that many workplaces will have to adapt to these new realities. And as offices shrink in size, a better work-life balance may be on the horizon — along with a boost in household chore productivity.