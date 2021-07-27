10 companies hiring for more than 250 jobs in Toronto this August

Ah, August. Summer is winding down slowly, and there is no better time to look for a new job in the city. Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Drop is a rapidly growing technology start-up that aspires to become the “Snapchat of Loyalty.” Through its mobile app, users can supercharge their debit and credit cards to automatically earn points from their favourite brands, like Starbucks, Under Armour, Forever 21, and Uber. Users can then redeem points for rewards at popular restaurants, brands, retailers, and more. Jobs: Drop is looking to find 14 candidates for positions including a Social Media manager, Account Executive, Backend Engineer, Sr. Product Manager, Junior Account Executive and General Application for a possible future role.

Located near the St. Lawrence Market, perks include team retreats, flexible schedules, team lunches, and competitive health and dental benefits. More: To learn more about Drop and these exciting opportunities, make sure to visit the career page.

TouchBistro is a Toronto-based software company that develops restaurant point-of-sale systems for iPad and was named the Best POS System for Restaurants by Business News Daily. Jobs: There are currently over 25 openings at the Toronto office in the following departments: Business Development, IT, Customer Success, People & Culture, Marketing, and more.

You’ll get to join a team of passionate, hard-working, driven people who are proud to be part of a growing and innovative tech company. More: You can find the full list of openings on the careers page.

Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app-development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, best-managed and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts business and tech-focused conferences throughout the year. Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for over 40 new roles, including Salesforce Technical Architects, Program Architects, Project Manager – Marketing Automation, and Business Development Managers.

Flexible hours, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, paid volunteer days away, employee stock ownership plan and more. More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.

Founded in 2002, Wayfair is an online retailer specializing in home decor and furnishings. Jobs: The company plans to open a brand new office in Toronto and plans to hire for close to 200 positions. Currently, the company has 38 listings for its engineering department.

Perks include competitive pay, employee discounts, and paid time off among other perks. More: To learn more, visit Wayfair’s careers page.

The company says they are the number one “programmatic native advertising platform” helping agencies accelerate customer engagement and acquisition. The company has created a range of products and software with AI and “deep learning” for the advertising world. Jobs: The company is currently hiring for 24 jobs, including Graphic Designer & Strategist, Content Marketing Specialist, Data Analyst/Senior Data Analyst, and more.

Full benefits, weekly credits for lunches, free Apple gear, office snacks and more. More: You can learn about StackAdapt on their careers page.

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine that was started in 2010. The company’s headquarters are located in San Francisco, but it has offices around the world, including Toronto. In June, the company announced it’s expanding its Toronto office at 85 Richmond Street and is looking to fill 50 positions. Jobs: Pinterest is looking to hire in its engineering, sales, and product department, among other roles.

Flexible and generous vacation and holidays, global year-end company holiday closure with pay, and comprehensive mental, physical, and medical benefits for employees and their families. More: To learn more about Pinterest, check out their current openings and visit their careers page.

Wealthsimple is the largest automated investing service in Canada. Started by Michael Katchen five years ago, Wealthsimple is an online investment management company that promises quality financial guidance at a price lower than the incumbents, including all major banks. Jobs: This Toronto company is currently looking to fill almost 40 positions in the city or remotely within Canada.

Savings plans, top-tier healthcare, free daily lunches, endless snacks and beverages, paid-time-off and holidays, Bike Share Toronto membership, professional development budget, and all employees are allowed to build their own tech setup and can choose the computer and monitor of their choice. More: You can find a full list of these current openings on the Wealthsimple jobs page.

Opencare is the largest leading platform that enables patients to connect with the perfect healthcare provider. Jobs: Opencare is currently looking to hire for remote jobs, including Opencare Ambassador, Customer Success Manager, Customer Success Lead, and more.

Learning and personal growth, competitive compensation, equity in Opencare, full health benefits, healthy snacks, a beer fridge, and unlimited vacation and sick days. More: Learn more about this company and current openings on the Opencare career page.

Clio provides the most comprehensive, yet easy-to-use cloud-based law practice management software in the world, and has over 150,000 lawyers who trust Clio to be the backbone of their practice. Jobs: Clio is currently looking to hire for multiple positions in Toronto, including Customer Success Manager, several developer roles, Director of Engineering, Affinity Partnerships Manager, and more.

In addition to excellent health and dental coverage, vacation time, and education spending, employees receive RRSP matching, thoughtful parental leave options (for both moms and dads), and you’ll join a tight-knit group of bright, driven, and genuine individuals. More: You can find full details about these positions on the Clio careers page.

: Daily Hive is a fast-growing publication that is seeking go-getters fascinated by digital media who want to work in a fun, fast-paced environment with an energetic team. Jobs: The company is currently hiring for five positions in Toronto, which include Toronto City Editor, Staff Writer, and Senior Account Executive.

Daily Hive offers unlimited vacation, health benefits, Flex Days, and flexible work hours. More: You can learn more about the jobs on the careers page.

This list is accurate as of July 27.