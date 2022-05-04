You can fly from Toronto to Dublin, Ireland, for less than $400 roundtrip

If Dublin has been on your list of places to visit, you might soon be planning that trip sooner than you expected.

According to YYZ Deals, you can fly from Toronto to Dublin, Ireland, for just $398, including taxes. The WestJet flights are roundtrip, and most of them fly nonstop from Toronto Pearson to Dublin Airport. Although tickets are limited for May, more dates are available for September and October.

There’s a lot to do in Dublin, but we’d suggest adding The Long Room at Trinity College to your itinerary. And, of course, you can’t leave Dublin without ordering a pint of Guinness at The Brazen Head, the oldest pub in the city, which was built in 1754.

If you’re ready to book your trip, here’s how to find this deal.

Go to Skyscanner, Kayak, or FlightHub.

Here’s what it should look like on various sites:

You might have to fly on a Monday, which isn’t ideal. However, since tickets are about half of the average price of tickets from Toronto to Dublin, it’s a deal too good to pass up.