To err is human, but honouring $178 flights from Toronto to Rome would be truly divine.

What may or may not have been a case of mistake airfares for Montreal-based airline Air Transat had people scrambling to book the roundtrip flights after the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it deal was posted on YYZ Deals on Tuesday, April 26.

Here’s a screenshot from the airline’s website:

One-way tickets ranged from $92 to $87 with departure and return dates available from May 2 to 27 and, according to Twitter comments, it was a wild time.

Lol, @YYZdeals crashed after sending out an email about $178 roundtrip Air Transat flights from Toronto to Rome in May. — Kassandra Cruciano (@kasscruciano) April 26, 2022

Lordt I took 3 seconds to process dates in my head and Air Transat snatched that Toronto to Rome deal away from me immediately 😩 — Ash (@DeeTash) April 26, 2022

“We are honouring these bookings,” an Air Transat representative told Daily Hive.

People who were lucky enough to score tickets were clearly overjoyed.

Now listen. I’ve scored some incredible flight deals before. Japan for $600. Jordan for $350. BUT ITALY FOR $178 ROUNDTRIP?!?!? That’s my best work yet. Shout out to @NextDepartureCA for putting me on!!!! Send your Rome recos please!!! I leave in 3 weeks ✈️🇮🇹 — dani | money, travel, career (@danicaSnelson) April 26, 2022

I chose another date ! I am going to Romeeee! Thanks 💙💙🥹🥹🥹🥹 — 𝒥𝑒𝓈𝓈𝓈🦋 (@jessichaxovo) April 26, 2022

“It was wild,” said Megan McPhaden, who was able to book two tickets for herself and her boyfriend for a grand total of $357.

“I saw that it had been posted seven minutes ago and I know with these things you’ve got to move,” she recalled. “So I ran to the garage, called my boyfriend and said, ‘Quick, we have to see if we can get this.’ Between the two of us, we had a window open on two phones and a computer.”

It was a stressful five minutes, according to McPhaden, with return flights getting snapped up in seconds, but it was worth it.

“We’re going from May 7 to 19,” she said.

Although the rates were advertised on Air Transat’s site as a deal, McPhaden thinks it could have been an error.

She said they plan to visit Venice, Naples, and Pompeii.

“If we have time we’ll try to pop over to Malta,” she added.

