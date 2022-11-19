Only three Canadian universities made top 50 on a new global ranking

Regarding higher education, Canada might not be a global leader, but at least a handful of institutions cracked the top 50 on a new global ranking.

According to Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2023, these are the best universities in Canada and where they ranked internationally:

#18 University of Toronto

#40 University of British Columbia

#46 McGill University

The best showing was from the University of Toronto. U of T was #21 in 2019, so it’s been slowly climbing to #18 in 2023.

On the West Coast, UBC came in at number 40, slipping in the rankings as it used to be #34 in 2019. McGill also slipped, showing as #31 in the world in 2019.

The rankings looked at 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions and used 13 performance indicators to measure institutions’ performance in teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

According to the rankings, the landscape of global higher education is shifting.

The US is the most-represented country, and Harvard University ranked second on its list. But now Mainland China has the fourth-highest number of institutions in the top 200, overtaking Australia this year.