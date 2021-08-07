Canadian Kelsey Mitchell wins Olympic track cycling gold medal

Canadian Kelsey Mitchell has won the gold medal in the Olympic final of the women’s track cycling sprint event in Tokyo.

In a best-of-three matchup in the final, Mitchell won her first two races to win her first career Olympic cycling medal.

Facing off against Ukranian rider Olena Starikova, Mitchell powered through for a tight finish in the first race, winning the three-lap sprint just 0.006 seconds ahead.

🚨🇨🇦 Kelsey Mitchell takes race number one against Olena Starikova🇺🇦 https://t.co/3TUsUw3Nie pic.twitter.com/AXOcdab21V — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

In the second and decisive matchup, Mitchell pulled ahead of Starikova early and held on to clinch the gold medal.

KELSEY MITCHELL is golden on the track 🥇🇨🇦 The Canadian cyclist sprinted to Olympic gold in the track cycling women’s sprint @CyclingCanada pic.twitter.com/FbDWmozWJN — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

In the bronze medal series of races, Germany’s Emma Hinze fell to Hong Kong’s Lee Wai Sze, who claimed the third-place prize.

Mitchell defeated Hinze in the semifinal approximately half an hour earlier, winning the first and third races in their best-of-three matchup to secure a spot in the final.

Kelsey Mitchell 🇨🇦 is guaranteed an Olympic medal after her dominant win over Emma Hinze 🇩🇪 What colour will it be? 🥇🥈 @CyclingCanada https://t.co/3TUsUw3Nie pic.twitter.com/GxgBZDp2zM — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

Canada’s Lauriane Genest, who won bronze in the keirin event a day prior, finished eighth in the track cycling sprint event.