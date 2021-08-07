Canadian Kelsey Mitchell wins Olympic track cycling gold medal
Canadian Kelsey Mitchell has won the gold medal in the Olympic final of the women’s track cycling sprint event in Tokyo.
In a best-of-three matchup in the final, Mitchell won her first two races to win her first career Olympic cycling medal.
🚨🇨🇦 Kelsey Mitchell takes race number one against Olena Starikova🇺🇦 https://t.co/3TUsUw3Nie pic.twitter.com/AXOcdab21V
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021
KELSEY MITCHELL is golden on the track 🥇🇨🇦
The Canadian cyclist sprinted to Olympic gold in the track cycling women’s sprint @CyclingCanada pic.twitter.com/FbDWmozWJN
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021
Kelsey Mitchell 🇨🇦 is guaranteed an Olympic medal after her dominant win over Emma Hinze 🇩🇪
What colour will it be? 🥇🥈
@CyclingCanada https://t.co/3TUsUw3Nie pic.twitter.com/GxgBZDp2zM
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021
Canada’s Lauriane Genest, who won bronze in the keirin event a day prior, finished eighth in the track cycling sprint event.