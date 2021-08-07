SportsOlympics

Canadian Kelsey Mitchell wins Olympic track cycling gold medal

Aug 7 2021, 7:55 pm
Canadian Kelsey Mitchell has won the gold medal in the Olympic final of the women’s track cycling sprint event in Tokyo.

In a best-of-three matchup in the final, Mitchell won her first two races to win her first career Olympic cycling medal.

Canada’s Lauriane Genest, who won bronze in the keirin event a day prior, finished eighth in the track cycling sprint event.

