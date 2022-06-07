Canadian teen arrested after mass shooting threatened at Pride event in Florida

A Canadian teen has been arrested for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a Pride event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD), the 17-year-old was arrested in Canada early Monday morning.

The Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police have charged the suspect with threats to commit a mass shooting, reported the WPBPD.

“Charges are pending from the West Palm Beach Police Department for Florida State Statute 836.10: Written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism,” a news release reads.

The overnight arrest of the teen was an international investigation which involved the New York Police Department, Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and the FBI.

In an email to Daily Hive, a Peel Regional Police spokesperson said the matter has been investigated and addressed, and there is no current concern of any public safety threat.

On Sunday, the Miami Police Department received a report of someone threatening a mass shooting on the Pride on the Block 2022 event in West Palm Beach. The WPBPD says the threat was made on Omegle, a video chat site.

The suspect was waving a gun in the video and made anti-LGBTQ+ comments, saying he was going to commit a mass shooting at Pride on the Block. He also said he lived in Palm Beach County.

Miami police notified WPBPD and a criminal investigation was launched.

“In addition to augmenting the existing security plan for the event with additional uniformed, undercover and SWAT officers, the WPBPD’s Strategic Intelligence Center (STIC) developed information that ultimately identified the location of the suspect,” said the West Palm Beach police.

The WPBPD says the Omegle video and the gun seen in the video were recovered by Canadian police.

This news comes just two weeks after a fatal mass shooting in Texas, which killed 14 students and one teacher.