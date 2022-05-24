NewsPoliticsCrimeWorld News

"Why are we here?": Politicians, celebrities weigh in on Texas tragedy (VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
May 24 2022, 11:22 pm
Conversations have sparked on social media about America’s gun laws in the wake of a Texas shooting that resulted in the deaths of 14 students and one teacher at an elementary school.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old high school student reportedly shot and killed 15 people before being killed himself.

Celebrities, politicians, and concerned citizens are making their voices heard about mass shootings in the States and the lack of action being taken to prevent future shootings.

One politician that has generated a lot of conversation is Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.

He asked two simple questions: “Why are we here?” and “What are we doing?”

At one point, an emotional Murphy literally begged his political colleagues to find a solution to this ongoing problem that seems to have no end.

“These kids weren’t unlucky. This only happens in this country. Nowhere else.”

The Texas tragedy caused people from all walks of life to chime in.

Jimmy Kimmel jumped in on the conversation quoting Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, a group whose mission is to solve gun violence in America.

Watts also tweeted some numbers, suggesting that Texans own the most guns per capita of any American State.

Others shared general condemnation of the US government’s lack of action and condolences for the victims.

The Texas elementary school shooting comes just 10 days after another shooting that resulted in the death of 10 people at a grocery store.

