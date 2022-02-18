Cassie Sharpe is on the Olympic podium.

Again.

Sharpe brought home silver for Canada in the women’s freeski halfpipe, topping all but one competitor at the Secret Garden Olympic Halfpipe to add to her Olympic medal collection.

She finished with a score of 90.75, second only to the mark of 95.25 set by the eventual gold medal-winning Ailing Eileen Gu of China.

“Yes, let’s go,” the 29-year-old from North Vancouver, BC yelled to the camera after her third and final run.

SHE'S A MONSTER 🔥@CassieSharpe stomping her third and final run She won't make the top spot but is currently sitting in the silver position Watch in the CBC Sports app or @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/lvhig8GE5u — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

Sharpe dominated the competition at PyeongChang 2018 en route to gold in her Olympic debut, finishing with a score of 95.80.

She suffered a devastating knee injury in a halfpipe competition in 2021 that resulted in a torn ACL and had a partially torn MCL. The injury was followed by a botched surgery last February that resulted in a fractured femur.

“In surgery, when I was getting the ligaments put back together, and they had to put a staple in my femur, they actually fractured my femur,” she told Daily Hive in January.

“I knew I had blown my knee, but then something out of my control had happened. I had to come to terms with that.”

Sharpe, whose younger brother Darcy is also a member of the 2022 Olympic Team competing in snowboard slopestyle and big air, returned to competition in December, and finished fourth at the Dew Tour and at the World Cup in Calgary.

Fellow Canadian Rachael Karker finished third in her Olympic debut to earn Canada a bronze. Karker, from Guelph, ON, finished with a score of 87.75.

She won ski halfpipe silver at the 2021 FIS World Championships.

WHAT A RUN 🚨🇨🇦 Rachael Karker putting down a SOLID third and final run, earning her a BRONZE 🥉 Watch in the CBC Sports app or @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/dJchdgW3ZS — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 18, 2022

Amy Fraser of Halifax, NS, finished eighth in the competition.

The two medal wins pushes Canada’s total to 22 medals, including four gold, six silver, and 12 bronze.