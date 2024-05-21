A Canadian restaurant is the centre of attention on Reddit for forcing tipping by hiding its “no tip” option.

A sticker covered up the “no tip” option, leading to the debit machine’s photo being shared in the mildly infuriating subreddit.

However, folks were a lot more than just “mildly” infuriated.

The restaurant is located in Canada; as the original poster said, “This was in Canada where everyone, including servers, [is paid] at least the national wage. It ain’t your $2.12 that Americans love to pay their well-loved and respected employees.”

Original poster reddit_Lemur said the restaurant had no table-waiting staff, just a cashier.

“Some cook in the back made it, and I brought it to my table. At no point was I ‘served’ anything,” they said.

“Should I tip everyone that does something for me? Bus drivers? Grocery baggers? Janitors? Grocery stockers? At what point does it end,” they added.

While we have yet to confirm, the original poster said that the restaurant is called Chicken Plus x Sulbing Cafe in Burnaby, BC.

We’ve contacted the restaurant in question but have not yet heard back.

In response to the post, one person said, “Fine, 0% tip it is then.”

Someone chimed in, “I’d tip 0.01 just to make a point.”

One Redditor claimed that the restaurant would be cancelled by the debit provider for hiding the option.

“I work with both Verifone and Moneris daily. You do NOT f**k with what the customer can do with their machines.”

“That’s a new low,” another Redditor said.

Tipping has become a contentious topic recently, with many suggesting they refuse to tip entirely. Those folks wouldn’t likely be frequent customers at a restaurant like the one in the Reddit post.

Would you boycott a restaurant for hiding the no-tip option? Also, what’s your strategy for tipping at Canadian restaurants? Let us know in the comments.