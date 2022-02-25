137 Ukrainians killed and 316 hurt in first day of Russian attack

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has killed over a hundred people and injured even more, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There were 137 Ukrainians killed and 316 more wounded On the first day of the Russian attacks, reported the Associated Press. Of those killed, 10 were military officers.

While Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Thursday that they’re making room for those who need medical aid by repurposing health care facilities, reports from The Kyiv Independent say Russian forces have also struck hospitals.

“This is a direct violation of the Geneva Convention by Russian troops! Our hospitals and emergency medical teams are on full alert, working in all regions and will provide care in all circumstances,” said Lyashko.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale attack on its neighbouring Eastern European country early Thursday.

Civilians took shelter from explosions in subway stations and evacuated their cities if they could. The invasion is a culmination of years of geopolitical conflict between the countries.

Canada has responded with further economic sanctions and has promised to prioritize Ukrainian immigration applications.

Anti-war protests have erupted across Eastern Europe and Canada.