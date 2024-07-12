How Canada’s Olympic outfits compare to 24 other countries

The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony is just a few weeks away and that means that every country will soon get the chance to show off on the world stage.

One of the most exciting parts of that first night is the chance for each country to display their identity with unique opening ceremony outfits.

Canada’s Olympic outfits this year are made by lululemon, as the company has locked in a contract to outfit the nation until at least the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

This year’s look has already been revealed, and the opening ceremony outfit, modeled by swimmer Summer McIntosh, is below.

The athleisure influence from Lululemon is obvious and the all-red colour choice is very Canadian.

How does this compare to what other countries from around the globe are wearing?

United States (Ralph Lauren)

The USA is going with a formal jacket made by Ralph Lauren on top of jeans on the bottom. The jacket sleekly incorporates the country’s colours from their flag.

It’s a much more formal look than what Canada is doing.

South Korea (Musina Standard)

South Korea is also wearing a jacket, this one made by Musinsa Standard. It’s a lighter blue colour, and the promotional material features their athletes looking very ominous, with one even carrying a gun.

France (Berluti)

France collaborated with luxury brand Berluti, part of the Louis Vuitton conglomerate, to create their opening ceremony look.

Both men and women wear dark blue clothing with a gradient garment around their necks. Women wear a vest, while men wear a jacket.

Kazakhstan (Unkown)

One of the more interesting outfit choices looks like it belongs to Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, there are no photos of athletes wearing the clothing, but we can see a mockup provided by the Ministry of Sport.

The following image of the garments that Kazakhstan will be wearing is from the Astana Times.

Taiwan (Officially Chinese Taipei)

The Taiwan outfit for the big event was designed by streetwear designer Justin, Yu-Ying Chou. His influence on the clothing is evident as can be seen in the Instagram slideshow below.

Australia (Sportscraft)

Australia is going with a formal top with a jacket but then a more casual bottom-half as men will wear shorts and women a skirt.

Ukraine (4F)

Ukraine shows off the colours in their country’s flag with this yellow-and-blue look. The yellow jacket looks quite interesting and is sure to catch some eyes at the opening ceremony.

Italy (Giorgio Armani)

Italy is going with a more casual look made by luxury brand Giorgio Armani. There is not a lot of colour on their uniforms as its mostly a solid dark blue. It’s a very basic look that they did not take a lot of risks with.

Great Britain (Ben Sherman)

Great Britain is wearing something that looks similar to a varsity jacket for the opening ceremony. It has a variety of designs on the front and back with different coloured arms.

Ireland (LW Pearl)

The Irish outfit for the opening ceremonies is one of the cleanest, and the promotional pictures are awesome. All of the fabrics are made of recycled materials, and the all-white look is very sleek.

Mongolia (Michelamazonka)

This is one of the coolest and most unique outfits that will be worn in the opening ceremony. The design is very detailed and is made by the brand Michelamazonka, a company started by two sisters in Mongolia.

Japan (Asics)

The photos we currently have of the Japanese outfits show many solid colours without detailed designs.

Brazil (Riachuelo)

Brazil is going with a jean jacket look designed by Riachuelo. The jackets have different animals on the back that represent the country.

Philippines (Adidas)

Adidas designed a classic tracksuit look for the Philippines. The all-blue colour scheme of the track jacket and pants does create a nice monotone look but there is not a ton of excitement.

Spain (Joma)

The outfits designed for Spain are quite nice. The opening ceremony look has a gradient skirt for the women, while the men wear light-coloured pants. They show off the national colours while still keeping a minimalistic feel.

Portugal (Decenio)

Portugal has some very clean outfits, including proper jackets, that will be worn for the ceremonies. They also have some interesting shirts that will be worn at other times, and they are very colourful.

Sweden (Uniqlo)

Sweden has been outfitted by Japanese brand Uniqlo and the designs are similar to what you might find in the store. There are a lot of solid colours and a reliance more on the fabric than the design.

Slovenia (Sandi Murovec)

Designed by Sandi Murovec, Slovenia has a navy look that is quite appealing to the eye. It does not have a ton of crazy features, but it does have a timeless feel.

China (Unkown)

China is wearing a formal outfit that nicely contrasts the red and white colours. It’s quite basic but has a clean look that gives it a timeless aura.

Guatemala (Jaspe)

Guatemala is going with a unique look. From the hats to the bags to the contrasting colours, this outfit is for sure one that will stand out during the opening ceremony.

Israel (Terminal X)

Israel has a very basic white and blue look going for this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics. It’s a very clean look but one without a ton going on.

Netherlands (Denham)

The Netherlands had their opening ceremony outfits designed by Denham, and the result is something very cool that still maintains a classy look. This was a job well done at blending modern style with a traditional feel.

Finland (Rukka)

Finland is going with a very basic look that encompasses a polo shirt. It’s very casual and doesn’t have a ton going on, but it still looks pretty nice.

Norway (Dale of Norway)

Norway is going with a very clean look. The stripes across the chest add some much-needed detail and add a lot to the sweaters.