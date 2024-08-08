Canadian pole vault star Alysha Newman has been making quite the splash at her third Olympic Games.

Newman picked up her first Olympic medal on Wednesday while setting a new national record, but she probably also picked up a few followers on the internet.

For several years now, Newman has been one of a select few athletes posting on OnlyFans, a creator-focused subscription platform where users can sign up to interact with Newman and other accounts.

“I did it! So happy to announce that I am taking home the BRONZE MEDAL and set a new NATIONAL RECORD for Canada,” Newman posted on OnlyFans yesterday following her event. “I am still buzzing from the energy!!!”

Newman’s subscription costs US$12.99 per month regularly but is on sale during the Olympics for $7.14.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing this moment with me, might pick up some presents for you guys before I leave,” she added.

OnlyFans is most known for being used for nude images and videos but is open to all sorts of creators. Newman herself does not feature any nude content on her profile, but rather behind-the-scenes content at events, as well as lifestyle content.

“Of course, many people have a certain cliché when they think of OnlyFans. I can’t change many people’s minds,” Newman said in an interview with the German outlet BILD. “But this website has connected me with many fans, more than any other pole vaulter before… what others think about it doesn’t bother me. I am who I am and I do it well.”

The Delaware, Ontario, native is now done competing at this year’s Olympics after scoring a medal in her lone event. She registered a mark of 4.85 metres on Wednesday, topping her previous personal best height of 4.83 metres with her bronze medal-winning attempt.