Canada added yet another medal in what’s turning out to be a very successful Paris 2024 Olympics today.

With 19 total medals, Canada now sits in 11th place by gold medals and 10th by total medals with four days left to go in the competition.

This puts them on pace for their best finish at a Summer Olympics since the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics, where they finished with 44 medals, an event which was boycotted by more than a dozen countries.

Besides the sparsely attended Los Angeles Olympics, Canada’s best haul came at the most recent Tokyo Games where they secured 24 top-three finishes. They’re on pace to beat that number.

At this point in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Canada had 16 medals, and it currently has 19. With four days left and events like canoeing, cycling, and athletics still left, Canada has plenty of opportunity to add to its total.

Here are all the highlights from Canadian athletes competing in Paris today.

Canada secures surprise pole vault medal amid busy day in athletics

Athletics stories dominated the day for Canadian athletes in Paris today.

The biggest result today was a bronze medal for pole vaulter Alysha Newman. She set a new personal-best as well as a Canadian record to earn the podium finish.

It was a huge performance, which earned Canada their 19th medal of the Paris Games.

This is the attempt that won Alysha Newman her first-ever Olympic medal. Up and over the bar at 4.85m 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/MiBL2j17H0 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 7, 2024

The 30-year-old had a ton of personality and celebrated the historic medal in style. The last time that Canada won a medal in pole vaulting was a bronze at the Stockholm 1912 Olympics, meaning it’s been more than a century.

Alysha Newman 🇨🇦 a marquée l'histoire en remportant la médaille de bronze 🥉 au saut à la perche! Pour revoir ce grand moment 👇#jeuxolympiques #RCSports #Paris2024 #athlétisme pic.twitter.com/BRagVGvhe2 — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 7, 2024

While they didn’t finish on the podium, Evan Dunfee and Olivia Lundman set a Canadian record in the race walk mixed relay. They finished 20th overall and the veteran Dunfee even had some fun during the race, sending out a social media post from his phone.

Athlétisme 👟 : Evan Dunfee et Olivia Lundman 🇨🇦 terminent 20e à l'épreuve de relais mixte de marche (42,2 km) avec un temps de 3 h 4 min 57 s.@EvanDunfee #Paris2024 #rcsports #equipecanada @athleticscanada pic.twitter.com/owUmDJGvhN — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 7, 2024

Mariam Abdul-Rashid has qualified for the 100m hurdles semi-finals. Michelle Harrison didn’t do as well during her opening race in the same event and is headed to the repechage round, where she’ll need to step up to advance in the competition.

Athlétisme 👟 : Mariam Abdul-Rashid 🇨🇦 passe en demi-finales alors que Michelle Harrison devra passer par le repêchage au 100 m haies. Revoyez leur vague de qualifications 👇#athletisme #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/0u8B9ddiN7 — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 7, 2024

The 5000m competition was filled with drama. Moh Ahmed, who medaled in the event at the Tokyo 2020 Games, was tripped during his heat with the finish line in sight. He took a tumble and fell back many spots, ultimately finishing outside the top-10. He filed an appeal but it was denied.

That wasn’t the only crazy part of the competition. During another heat, a cameraman made his way onto the track and got in the way of nearly 20 runners.

Thomas Fafard qualified for the final, which will take place on Saturday at 1:50 pm ET / 10:50 am PT.

Marco Arop, the 2023 world champion in the event, advanced to the semi-finals with a strong run in the 800m. He’s looking for his first Olympic medal after he came 14th in the 800m at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Athlétisme 👟 : le champion du monde au 800 m, Marco Arop 🇨🇦, termine 2e de sa vague (1 min 45 s 74/100) et il participera aux demi-finales!#athletisme #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/AsTkuyJS0B — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 7, 2024

Lucia Stafford and Kate Current were eliminated in the 1500m race. Stafford delivered an emotion-filled speech following her event, which caught the attention of many fans across the country.

Three Canadian sprinters, including superstar Andre De Grasse, failed to advance past the semi-finals today in the 200m sprint. De Grasse came closest but still missed out by 0.1 seconds. After the race, he revealed that he’s been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, which impeded his run.

Athlétisme 🏃 : Andre De Grasse 🇨🇦 termine 3e de sa vague avec un chrono de 20.41. Il sera dans la salle d'attente pour la finale du 200 m.#jeuxolympiques #RCSports #Paris2024 #athlétisme pic.twitter.com/lB8fC1zJoD — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 7, 2024

Beach volleyball team guarantees themselves shot at a medal

The Canadian beach volleyball team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson continues to surprise. They finished 1-2 during the group stage but have won multiple elimination games in a row, including a match over a strong USA team.

The duo beat a team from Spain today to advance to the semi-finals. Wilkerson came up huge with a clutch block in the second set to secure the victory.

They face off against a team from Switzerland tomorrow at 11 am ET/8 am PT. No matter what, they’ve guaranteed themselves a chance to play for a medal.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are headed to the Olympic semi-finals. First time ever for a Canadian women’s beach volleyball team 🏐 pic.twitter.com/tvkkCnS8Q2 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 7, 2024

Canada will be well-represented in canoeing semi-finals

Canada experienced some success on the water today. Both Riley Melanson and Michelle Russell have qualified for the semi-finals in the women’s k-1 500 metres race. The next round of that competition starts at 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT Saturday.

Canoë-kayak 🛶 : Michelle Russell 🇨🇦 devra passer par les quarts de finale, après avoir fait un temps de 1 min 51 s au K1 500 m. 👇#Paris2024 #rcsports #equipecanada @canoekayakcan pic.twitter.com/FzWuLqwPo3 — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 7, 2024

Connor Fitzpatrick qualified for the semi-final in the men’s C-1 1000m canoe race. He will race on early Friday morning before most Canadians are awake.

Canoë-kayak 🛶 : Connor Fitzpatrick 🇨🇦 se qualifie directement pour la demi-finale grâce à un temps de 3 min 50 s 79/100 au C1 1000 m! 👇@Cfitzpatrick98 #Paris2024 #rcsports #equipecanada @canoekayakcan pic.twitter.com/Wiz8yM2EFn — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 7, 2024

Canada will have multiple chances at cycling medals

Canadians have historically experienced a decent amount of success in cycling events. Today both Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest won races in the women’s keirin to advance to the quarter-final.

The Canadian women’s team pursuit squad lost to Germany and Australia and finished eighth in the competition. The men’s team came seventh in their version of the event.

Josipa Kafadar produces solid showing for Canada in Taekwondo

Josipa Kafadar competed against Croatian Lena Stojković in an elimination taekwondo match. It was a Round of 16 battle between the two athletes, and unfortunately, the 23-year-old Kafadar came up short.

Stojković went on to win the bronze medal and made quick work of many other athletes.

Taekwondo 🥋 : Josipa Kafadar 🇨🇦 fait son entrée pour son combat de huitième de finale contre la championne du monde Lena Stojkovic. @taekwondocanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #taekwondo #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/Oryu1XjrGT — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 7, 2024

Canada picks fun, upbeat music for artistic swimming performance

Canada finished in sixth place of 10 teams in artistic swimming. They have not won a medal in the event since the Sydney 2000 Games.

The Canadians used songs by hip-hop legends like Snoop Dog, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar during their performance. The lively music made them a hit with the crowd and on social media.

Canada’s artistic swim team performs to hip hop music, including songs by Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent 🇨🇦😎 pic.twitter.com/IvvEwfZCvt — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 7, 2024