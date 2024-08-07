Canadian Olympic runner Lucia Stafford left it all on the track at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 25-year-old delivered a passionate speech following an early exit in her race, showing the drive and emotion that comes with competing on the world stage.

She was eliminated from the 1500m Olympic race today after producing a subpar time in the repechage round. These are the second Olympics of her career as she finished 13th in the 1500m in Tokyo.

Despite the less-than-ideal results in Paris, Stafford rightfully took a lot of pride in her performance.

“I know I beat expectations beyond in Tokyo but I didn’t have any fun there, I was a nervous wreck,” said the athlete who looked to be holding back tears to CBC’s Devin Heroux. “I hadn’t grown into myself yet and I’m just so proud of the person I am today.”

“I think that was just as impressive as my performance in Tokyo,” she continued about her race in Paris.

“Everyone’s gotten even better… I’m just, I’m proud. I’m disappointed and sad but I’m proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Olympic Network (@cbcolympics)

This is the second emotional interview that Stafford has delivered during these Paris 2024 Games. She was also open about her feelings after running a season-best time, which left her far from advancing in the opening round of competition.

“It’s tough feeling like… you’re getting left behind a bit but again it’s just a whole new ballgame out there,” said the raw and vulnerable Stafford after her 10th-place finish in her first heat of the 1500m.

These Canadian athletes have been so revealing and vulnerable and honest in their interviews. This morning Lucia Stafford talked to me about her 1500m — and how fast the field is. She’ll be back in the repechage and will no doubt fight to the finish. pic.twitter.com/zICsVceOYV — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 6, 2024

Canada has had a successful showing in the athletics competition at the Paris 2024 Games thus far. Their performance in track and field is led by two gold medals they won in the hammer throw for both men and women. The nation’s total medal count has grown to 19 already as the Paris Games have been quite successful.