While some of us might still have to wait in lines and debate paying cover charges to get into the club, Canadian Olympic hero Katie Vincent appears to have found a new way of impressing bouncers.

In a series of photos shared by CBC on their Olympics feed on X, canoeist Vincent is shown showing off her two Olympic medals from the Paris 2024 Games to a bouncer to get inside what appears to be an exclusive club.

See how @kvincent96 gets past the bouncer by showing her medals? Very demure, very mindful. pic.twitter.com/lOKan0wWPW — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 20, 2024

Upon a closer zoom in the picture, it looks like the “club” in question is the Ireland Olympic house, which is meant for the family and friends of the Irish Olympic contingent.

Vincent won gold in the 200m sprint category to help Canada achieve a bit of history in both the event and the Olympics as a whole.

In her gold-medal winning race, Vincent set a new world record with a time of 44.12 seconds. The 28-year-old from Mississauga edged out Nevin Harrison of USA in a photo finish, officially beating her by just 0.01 seconds. The win gave Canada its 25th medal of the Olympics, which was its most ever in a non-boycotted Summer Games.

A day earlier, she won bronze in the 500-metre sprint canoe final alongside Sloan MacKenzie.

“I have always wanted to be an Olympic champion since I was a kid. I can’t believe it right now. I worked so hard for this, (through) so much adversity. I am so grateful to be here,” Vincent said in an interview earlier this month with the Canadian Olympic Committee. “So I just really wanted to come in today and just try and improve that off yesterday. I think I’m still shaking a little bit. I mean, that’s the fastest I’ve ever gone so to do a [personal best], and an Olympic champion – I don’t have any words right now.”