Canada breaks its Olympic record with another gold medal

You can add Katie Vincent to the Canadian Olympic record book.

On Saturday, the penultimate day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Canadian canoeist won the gold medal in the 200m sprint category to help Canada achieve a bit of history.

ANOTHER medal for Katie Vincent 🥇 Vincent posted a WORLD BEST time to win gold in the 200m canoe sprint at #Paris2024 #MedalMoments presented by @petrocanada pic.twitter.com/HkMb2TP0ct — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

For Vincent, it was her second Olympic medal in as many days, having picked up bronze in yesterday’s 500-metre sprint canoe final alongside Sloan MacKenzie. The duo took home a bronze medal in a nail-biting race, missing out on the silver medal by just 0.06 seconds.

Overall, it’s the third Olympic medal for Vincent. She won bronze with Laurence Vincent Lapointe at Tokyo 2020, the Olympics at which women’s canoe events made their debut.

Sure, the medal was nice on its own, but it also pushed Canada to 25 total medals in Paris, which is a new Canadian record for a non-boycotted Summer Olympics, topping the mark of 24 set in Tokyo three years ago.

Canada did secure more than 40 medals at the Los Angeles 1984 Games, but that Olympics saw over a dozen countries boycott the event due to rising political tensions between the United States, the Soviet Union, and other countries through Asia, Europe, Africa, and Central America.

It’s been quite the Olympics for Canada as a whole, having secured eight gold medals to date with a shot at adding a few more to that total. Summer McIntosh leads the way with three gold medals in the pool, while hammer throwers Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers, judoka Christa Deguchi, and the men’s 4x100m relay team have otherwise topped the podium for Canada in Paris.

The Olympics are officially on their final weekend in Paris, with only two more days of competition left. The closing ceremony and the final medal events are set for Sunday, August 11, so we’d recommend getting the most out of your final Olympic viewing hours.