Canadian Olympic athlete had home broken into and "ransacked"

Two Canadian judo athletes were left “shaken” and “robbed” after their Montreal apartment was broken into. A GoFundMe page has been created for Mohab Elnahas and his younger brother Shady Elnahas, who represented Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics earlier this month.

“They experienced a heartbreaking burglary that left them not only shaken but also robbed of $4,000 worth of personal belongings,” the GoFundMe page reads. “While they weren’t home during the day, burglars broke in by smashing two windows, ransacked their apartment, and took all valuables.”

It’s been a rough last month for Shady in particular. The 26-year-old had high hopes heading into Paris. After finishing fifth at Tokyo 2020 in the 100 kg judo event, Shady won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and the Pan Am Games in 2023. He took home silver at the World Championship earlier this year.

But Shady wasn’t operating at 100% health in Paris, as he broke his thumb prior to the start of the Olympics. The injury required surgery.

Shady fought back tears in an interview with CBC after he was eliminated in the Round of 16.

“I beat him before, so it kind of sucks losing at the Olympics… I couldn’t get my proper grip that I fight with.”

Addressing fans on Instagram, he said: “I’m sorry everyone. I will be back.”

Heartbreak for Shady Elnahas 💔 The Canadian did not advance past the round of 16 in the men’s 100kg judo at #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/xzsMQZiRt7 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

Mohab, 28, won bronze for Canada at the Pan Am Games in 2019 and was in Paris to support his brother.

Shady also had the support of his girlfriend, Courtney Sarault. Sarault is also an Olympic athlete, representing Canada at Beijing 2022 in short-track speed skating.

“Thank you [Courtney] for flying all the way to Paris and being there when I needed it the most,” he said earlier this month. “Now it’s my turn to watch you kill it at the next Olympics.”