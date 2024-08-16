5 biggest countries that failed to win Olympic gold at Paris 2024

The Paris 2024 Games had its share of triumphs and surprises, but not every nation hit the mark. Many countries, big and small, went home without a single Olympic gold medal.

Here’s a look at five of the biggest countries, based on population, that left the City of Light without a top podium finish.

India

Population: 1.4 billion

Paris 2024 medal count: Six

While it is the most populous nation on Earth, India sent only 117 athletes to Paris 2024.

The country secured six medals, narrowly missing its record haul of seven from Tokyo 2021. Its sole silver came courtesy of Neeraj Choprat in the javelin throw final.

However, with cricket returning at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, the country’s gold medal prospects look promising, given the sport’s national significance and India’s dominance in it.

Turkiye

Population: 86.3 million

Paris 2024 medal count: Eight

Turkiye had one of the most talked-about Olympians, Yusuf Dikec, whose laid-back demeanour made headlines and led to the creation of countless Olympic memes. He came close to gold, earning a silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event.

However, despite its strong Olympic history — especially in wrestling — Turkiye couldn’t capture a gold medal at Paris 2024.

Colombia

Population: 51.9 million

Paris 2024 medal count: Four

Colombia entered Paris with high hopes, especially after some impressive showings in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Sending a relatively small 87-athlete team, the country walked away with four medals but no gold this time around.

Peru

Population: 34 million

Paris 2024 medal count: One

Peru ended up with just one medal in Paris via a bronze finish in the men’s 20km race walk. That’s not bad when you consider that only 47 athletes were sent to the Games.

The country’s overall Olympic history remains modest, with this latest piece of hardware adding to a total of just five all-time medals, mostly in shooting.

Mexico

Population: 127.5 million

Paris 2024 medal count: Five

As the host nation of the 1968 Olympics, Mexico has won a total of 13 Olympic gold medals over the years.

While its athletes were unable to add another to their tally this year, they had a few close calls.

For example, boxer Marco Verde, one of Mexico’s greatest hopes for gold, was ultimately unable to beat Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev of Uzbekistan in the welterweight (71 kg) final, settling for silver.