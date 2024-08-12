The Paris 2024 Olympics have officially ended, and for Canada, this was one for the books.

The nation set a record for medals at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics, ending with 27 total podium finishes, good for ninth among all countries and besting the 24 they managed at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Between the record-breaking medal count, some outstanding performances in high-profile events, and a huge number of personable, easy-to-cheer-for athletes, these were likely Canada’s most successful Summer Olympics ever.

Summer McIntosh stole the show with four medals, including three golds, bringing home one-third of Canada’s first-place finishes herself. She got to be one of two flag-bearers at the closing ceremonies yesterday.

🥇Médaille🥇 La Canadienne Summer McIntosh décroche une autre médaille d’or en natation 🏊 pour le Canada 🇨🇦! Elle remporte l’épreuve du 200 m 4 nages et ajoute une quatrième médaille olympique à son cou.@SwimmingCanada @paris2024 @TeamCanada #Paris2024 #rcsports… pic.twitter.com/ghZ0QpmEaa — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 3, 2024

Andre De Grasse ran an epic anchor leg in the 4x100m relay, even with nagging hamstring issues causing him trouble, to capture the gold medal in one of the premier athletics events.

In true Canadian fashion, he was extremely graceful in victory, even taking the high road when asked about Noah Lyles and the American sprinters who laughed at Canada’s relay team before the Olympics.

What a race by Canada! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Surprise gold medal by the 4x100m relay. Andre De Grasse raced despite a nagging hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/zLG3Izcxfc — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 9, 2024

Phil Wizard caught the attention of sports fans around the world and brought home a breaking gold to Canada. With the sport’s absence from the Los Angeles 2028 Games confirmed, he may be the only Olympic breaking gold medalist ever.

These three athletes will likely remain in the memory of Canadian sports fans for quite some time. There were also countless other noteworthy performances from Canadian athletes across a wide range of Olympic sports at the Paris 2024 Games.

This now marks two consecutive Summer Olympics where Canada has set a new record for medals, excluding boycotted games. The country, traditionally dominant in the Winter Games but much less so in the Summer event, is proving its versatility.

With the next Summer Games taking place in Los Angeles, Canada will have another chance to put on a show, this time close to home. If the nation can replicate the success it enjoyed in Paris, then it will be a massive home run.