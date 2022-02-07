Canada wins first-ever Olympic ski jumping medal in team event

For the first time in the country’s history, Canada can call themselves ski jumping Olympic medallists.

Canada’s four-person unit, Abigail Strate, Alexandria Loutitt, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, and Matthew Soukup, came through in the mixed team normal hill event for a historic Canadian victory.

ALL TOGETHER 🇨🇦🥉 Canada's got their first-ever medal in ski jumping 🙌 Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes

Alexandria Loutitt

Matthew Soukup

Abigail Strate ON THE PODIUM at #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/eDebCqz7Ap — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

The event was one of six new events at the Beijing Olympics, as well as one of four new mixed-gender events at this year’s games.

Canada landed on the podium with a score of 844.6, edging out Japan’s score of 836.3.

While there’s been no shortage of Canadian competitors in the sport over the years, ski jumping has traditionally been dominated by European nations, with the team event being no different. Slovenia led the way with a score of 1001.5 to claim the gold medal, while ROC (the flag representing the Russian Olympic Committee) won silver with a score of 890.3.

Ski jumping made its Olympic debut in 1924, so it is pretty surprising that Canada, with such an extensive winter sporting history, had never been able to make the podium.

The post-race theatrics was also one for the ages, with the Canadian team making sure to be shown some virtual love from friends and family back home.

Showing off the BRONZE ❤️🇨🇦 Alexandria Loutitt and her Canadian teammates connect with family and friends back home after capturing Canada's FIRST-EVER Olympic ski jumping medal in the mixed team event pic.twitter.com/cGt7Qa8pz9 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Ski jumping continues later this week with two more events: the men’s individual and men’s team large hill events, taking place from February 11-14.